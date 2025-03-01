Puri: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Eastern Regional Office, Kolkata, in collaboration with Odisha Food Safety Department, organised a one-day Street Food Vendor Training Programme on food safety and hygiene at the Shri Geetagobinda Auditorium of Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri.

The initiative was aimed at equipping street food vendors with essential knowledge on food safety, hygiene and regulatory compliance, enhancing public health and consumer confidence. The four-hour training programme was conducted through FSSAI’s empanelled training partners.

Over 800 street food vendors from various regions of Puri participated in the session, covering key topics such as personal hygiene, safe food handling, cooking practices, waste management and compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Special emphasis was laid on Schedule 4 guidelines, focusing on the licensing and registration of food businesses. Since its inception in 2017, FSSAI’s Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme has successfully trained over 22 lakh food handlers.

The training programme at Puri further strengthens these efforts, ensuring that street food vendors can serve safe, hygienic food while preserving the rich street food culture of the region.

