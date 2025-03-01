Bhubaneswar: The state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has decided to observe the month of March as ‘Olive Ridley Turtle and Marine Mammal Awareness Month,’ announced the office of PCCF (Wildlife) here Friday.

The initiative, led by the office of the PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, will span across key coastal divisions of Berhampur, Chilika, Puri, Rajnagar, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

It will engage local communities, fishermen, students, researchers, scientists, NGOs, and conservationists in a collective effort to safeguard the state’s rich marine biodiversity, said PCCF Wildife Prem Kumar Jha.

“By fostering community-driven conservation efforts and engaging key stakeholders, this initiative represents a significant step in ensuring the long-term survival of Olive Ridley Turtles and marine mammals along Odisha’s coastline.

Through collaborative action, scientific engagement, and public awareness, Odisha reaffirms its position as a leader in marine biodiversity conservation,” Jha added.

The announcement follows a record-breaking mass nesting event of Olive Ridley Turtles, with 698,718 turtles nesting along the coast till February 23, 2025, surpassing the previous year’s record of 637,000, claimed the data compiled by the Forest department.

According to the Forest officials, the awareness month will feature a series of public outreach campaigns, digital interactive sessions, and expert-led workshops to educate and engage the targeted stakeholders.

“Beach rallies will promote pollution-free coastal habitats and safe by-catch techniques, while fishermen training programmes will focus on by-catch reduction, sustainable fishing practices, and the implementation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) to mitigate accidental entanglements,” said an officer.

