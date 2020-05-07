Visakhapatnam: At least eight persons, including a minor, were reported dead in an alleged gas leak in a chemical unit here, in the early hours of Wednesday. They died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Around 200 persons have been rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Panic struck in surrounding areas following a suspected gas leak in a chemical factory in the R.R. Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam. People were seen running helter-skelter.

More than a 5,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground.

The incident took place at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.

Police, ambulances, and fire tenders have been rushed to the area to assist in rescue operations.

Efforts were underway to plug the leak.

