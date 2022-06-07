Chandigarh: The Punjab Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring shooters for the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29.

Moosewala, who left his house at around 4.30 p.m. along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) was shot dead by unidentified people. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime, an official statement said.

Divulging the roles of the arrested people, ADGP (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Pramod Ban said Sandeep, alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept tab on the singer’s movements by impersonating himself as his fan.

Kekda also clicked selfies with the singer, when the latter was leaving from his home minutes before his murder, he added.

“Kekda has shared all the inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, number of occupants, vehicle details with shooters and handlers operating from abroad,” Ban said.

He said Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bahu, who further delivered the car to two persons — suspected to be the shooters, on the directions of Saraj Mintu, who is a close aide of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan.

The ADGP said the fifth accused, Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar, who came from Haryana in January and also got conducted recce of Moosewala’s home and surrounding areas through them, while Monu Dagar had provided two shooters and helped assembling the team of shooters to carry out this murder the directions of Goldy Brar.

Ban said Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed over Bolero vehicle to shooters and also provided them hideout.

He said the Special Investigation Team headed by IGP Jaskaran Singh has been working strategically and cohesive efforts are being made to arrest the identified shooters and other accused persons involved in the crime.