Jaipur: Eight people, including three children, died and four were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Tonk district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The passengers, residents of Jirapur in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, were returning home after visiting the Khatushyam temple in Sikar district, an officer said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-12 around 2.15 am when the SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer from behind, Tonk Sadar police station in-charge Dashrath Singh said. All the deceased died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a local hospital first which referred them to Jaipur. Condition of two of the injured are stated to be serious,” added Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. He wished speedy recovery to those injured. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his predecessor Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed condolences.

The deceased were identified as Akshat Soni (7), Akshita Soni (8), Nayan Soni (15), Radheshyam Soni (48), Rambabu Soni (37), Lalit Soni (24), Mamta Soni (28) and Babli Soni (28).