Aska: In a tragic accident, eight persons, including four minor boys sustained grievous injuries as crackers exploded while they were watching a play on the Asika-Sorda main road at Kaithara village under Dharakote police limits of Ganjam district Sunday morning.

The injured persons have been identified as Om Reddy, Suman Reddy, Raja Gouda, Binay Gouda, Bijay Gouda, Babu Bisoyi, Arun Bisoyi and Chandan Bisoyi.

All of them were first admitted to the Aska PHC and later Bijay, Babu, Arun and Chandan were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after their conditions deteriorated.

PNN