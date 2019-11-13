Bihar Sharif/Dehri-on-Sone: Eight persons were killed and 11 others injured in two separate road accidents in Bihar’s Nalanda and Rohtas districts Wednesday, police informed.

Six persons were killed and three were injured seriously when a speeding truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in which the deceased and injured persons were travelling near Durga Nagar village in Nalanda district, the police said.

DSP Somnath confirmed the death of six persons including a newborn baby in the mishap.

The three injured persons have been admitted to Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital and their condition is critical according to the police.

In another incident, two persons were killed and eight others injured five of them seriously when an SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary gas tanker on Grand Trunk road (NH-2) near Suara mor under Dehri-on-Sone police station area in Rohtas district in the early hours of Wednesday, police stated.

The driver of the SUV might have dozed off, Dehri-on-Sone police station SHO Subodh Kumar said.

Five out of the eight injured persons are in serious condition and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital, Jamuhar (Sasaram), the SHO added.

PTI