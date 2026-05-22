New Delhi: The foreign ministers of the Quad nations will deliberate on the fallout of the West Asia crisis and the prevailing situation in the Indo-Pacific at an India-hosted meeting Tuesday.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the meeting.

Rubio, Wong and Motegi are also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides holding separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.

“In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington DC July 1, 2025,” the MEA said.

“They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” it said.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the coalition. There is no official word yet on the planned meeting.

People familiar with the preparations for the meeting said the Quad foreign ministers will deliberate on the pressing global challenges, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia, and will take stock of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness.

In the last few years, the Quad has rolled out a number of initiatives addressing some of the most pressing needs and challenges of the Indo-Pacific region, including in areas of maritime security, infrastructure and connectivity.

In the last Quad summit held in Wilmington in the US in 2024, top leaders of the grouping unveiled major steps to expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The upcoming meeting is also likely to set the broad agenda of the Quad summit that is likely to take place in India later this year.

“During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MEA said.