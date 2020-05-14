Guna (Madhya Pradesh): At least 8 migrant workers have been killed and over 56 were injured after the truck in which they were travelling collided with a bus coming from opposite direction in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospital for treatment. The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police, the migrant labourers were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh amid lockdown in the country. The tragic accident took place at Guna bypass near UP Dhaba.

Guna collector S. Vishwanath confirmed that eight migrants were killed in the bus-truck collision.

Sources said truck was overloaded with migrants and those killed and injured in the accident were travelling in the truck.

IANS