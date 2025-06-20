In India, road trips are exciting and adventurous because of the varied landscapes, ranging from busy city streets to isolated mountain passes. However, a long trip may involve inconveniences like a tyre puncture or unexpected breakdown. You can add some essential car accessories to safeguard your vehicle from such issues and ensure an uninterrupted journey.

Whether organising a road trip, a family vacation, or an impromptu drive with friends, these accessories can enhance your driving experience and on-road safety. The best part is that installing accessories can lower your car insurance premium by ensuring safe driving, reducing the risks of frequent insurance claims.

Here’s more on it!

Top 8 car accessories for travelling on Indian roads

There are several car accessories to enhance your driving experience. However, here are the top 10 that will make your journey on Indian roads smooth and comfortable:

Dashcam

It is one of the best safety devices you can install in your car. This small device is mounted on your car’s windshield or dashboard and records the road ahead while you drive. In case of accidents for which you are not responsible, dashcams help prove your innocence and facilitate hassle-free insurance claims.

The dashcam features wide-angle lenses, high-resolution night vision recording, and other features to capture every detail minutely. It ensures the driver’s safety and convenience and helps record captivating views of your journey.

Advanced GPS

Smartphone maps may help you find a location, but you cannot rely on them completely. You can get accessories like an advanced GPS to ensure accurate GPS tracking while travelling. It is a smart gadget to consider for a road trip in India to get real-time updates on traffic, access maps offline, and plan detailed routes.

Drivers benefit from an improved GPS since it increases efficiency, safety, and convenience. Uninterrupted guidance guarantees safety even in places with inadequate network connections. Besides, optimised routes cut down on journey time, and clear navigation removes distractions.

Portable tyre inflator

Tyre puncture is a common issue while going on a long trip. Moreover, it is no less than a nightmare if it occurs in bad weather in the middle of an unknown location. A portable tyre inflator emerges as a lifesaver during such situations. Using this inflator, you can quickly inflate the car tyres to the desired pressure.

It is handy enough to store in your car’s glovebox or boot space and features a digital gauge and built-in air compressor. A portable tyre inflator ensures you’re always ready for unforeseen changes in tyre pressure.

With a digital-first approach and one of the industry’s fastest app-based claim turnarounds, Digit Insurance has made roadside assistance more accessible and dependable, as its Transparency Report notes.

Car seat organisers

Getting on the wrong route or being delayed during a long trip because of a cluttered car can be frustrating, especially when travelling with family or friends. Car seat organisers are a practical solution, helping you keep your vehicle tidy while ensuring all your essentials are easily accessible.

With multiple pockets and compartments, these organisers provide ample space to store snacks, drinks, gadgets, and other travel necessities, making your journey smoother and more enjoyable for everyone.

Jumper cables

Jumper cables are essential for any car owner, serving as a quick fix when your battery dies unexpectedly. Compact enough to fit in your trunk, they allow you to jump-start your vehicle by connecting to another car’s battery, as long as you follow the correct steps to prevent electrical issues.

Having jumper cables ensures you won’t be stranded due to a dead battery, giving you peace of mind and readiness for unforeseen breakdowns during your journeys, no matter where you are.

First-aid kit

Safety should always be a top priority during any road trip. Carrying a first-aid kit ensures you can easily handle minor injuries or emergencies. Your kit should include essentials like bandages, antiseptics, painkillers, and basic medicines, so you’re always ready to respond quickly and effectively, keeping everyone on board protected and prepared for unexpected situations.

Reverse parking camera

A reverse camera is beneficial for parking and reversing, particularly in vehicles with common blind spots. Installed at the back of your car, it gives you a clear, real-time view of the area behind you as soon as you shift into reverse.

This visual aid appears on your dashboard or rearview mirror, making parking in tight spaces or safely backing out much easier. Simple to install and unobtrusive, a reverse camera greatly improves safety, reduces the risk of accidents, and provides added confidence whenever you need to manoeuvre your car in tricky situations.

Phone mount and charger

A long journey requires accurate navigation and staying connected whenever necessary. You must use a phone mount to keep your mobile secure and offer a comfortable view of the screen. Besides, it is necessary to carry a fast charger as it ensures all your gadgets are fully powered to keep you connected throughout the trip.

Apart from all the car accessories, it is also crucial to have car insurance to safeguard your pocket from financial losses and problems caused by third-party damages. Consider reliable car insurers with a high-settlement ratio, like Digit Insurance, which provides 9000+ cashless repair garages across India with complimentary wellness benefits.

Do car accessories offer any insurance benefits?

Car accessories do not directly provide insurance benefits, but can reduce your car insurance premium by providing your safety and security. Installing these devices enhances your on-road safety and security. When you drive safely, you will make fewer claims throughout the insurance period. This can lower your premium.

Moreover, car accessories can influence your vehicle’s IDV (insured declared value). It is the maximum amount that your insurer is liable to pay you in case of your vehicle’s complete loss. IDV in car insurance is decided based on the vehicle’s current value after deducting the depreciation value.

If you add accessories, then the cost of the accessories, after deducting the depreciation value, will be added to the market value (after deducting depreciation). When adding car accessories, you must consult your insurer to understand their influence on your car insurance. This will help you make informed decisions as needed.