New Delhi: The leaders of eight opposition parties held a protest in the Parliament complex against the government Thursday. The leaders of the opposition parties were demanding GST dues to the states. However, Congress leaders were absent from the protest.

Derek O’Brien Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national spokesperson addressed a press briefing after the protest. He said the Congress was not invited for the agitation.

Those who took part in the protest were leaders from TMC, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena.

“It is increasingly becoming clear to us that in Parliament, the regional parties are finding it easier to coordinate with each other. Then we can strategise plans together. The Congress can no longer decide the subject and then the dosage of opposition strategy. They cannot do something in the states and seek support in Parliament,” O’Brien said.

The protest lasted for around 15 minutes. Among the leaders who participated were Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Manoj Jha and Sanjay Singh. They held banners and thalis to show what the states were paid by the Centre as GST dues.