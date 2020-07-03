Lucknow: At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel were killed in an encounter with police, officials said Friday. Among those dead was a deputy superintendent of police. The encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey. He is a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases. Dubey was hiding in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station. The police went to arrest him on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them. The shots were fired from a building rooftop. It left Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi said the criminal might have got an inkling of the impending raid. Dubey and his henchmen put up massive roadblocks to prevent the police personnel from proceeding towards their hideout. As the police team was caught unawares, the criminals fired at them from a building rooftop leading to the deaths, Awasthi said.

On getting information about the incident, additional DG (Law and Order), IG (Kanpur) and the senior SP of Kanpur rushed to the spot. A forensic team has started investigations. It will be joined by another team from Lucknow. The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has also been pressed into action, the DGP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. According to a spokesperson, he directed the police chief to take stringent action against the culprits. Adityanath has also asked for a detailed report from the spot immediately.