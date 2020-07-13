Mumbai: Actors Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty celebrated Monday the eighth anniversary of their film Cocktail. They said that working on the romantic comedy was an unforgettable experience. The film Cocktail was written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Homi Adajania. Cocktail marked Diana’s debut in Hindi cinema. The film proved to be a turning point in Deepika Padukone’s career with her performance as the feisty, unapologetic ‘Veronica’. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, who co-produced the film with Dinesh Vijan.

Celebrating success of Cocktail

Deepika changed her name to Veronica on Instagram. She also put a photo of herself from the movie as her display picture. Later, the 34-year-old actor shared a video montage of the film. “8 Years of Cocktail. Often I’m asked if there is a moment I would like to relive… The answer is Yes!” she captioned the post.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CClFgXWjBAv/

Sharing the video, Diana, who played the reticent ‘Meera’, thanked the team of Cocktail. She did so as the team gave her one of the most memorable experiences of her life.

Diana’s post

“Where it all began… thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #Saif Alikhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia. Thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” she wrote.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCkrP7MgEE7/

Homi shared the movie’s poster on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Most hilarious & fun shoot ever!”

Storyline

Cocktail followed the story of flatmates Meera and Veronica. Their thick friendship takes a tragic turn when both fall in love with their friend, Gautam (Saif).

Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals hubby Ranveer’s special name

Besides the stunning performances by the lead actors, Cocktail remains memorable for its music composed by Pritam.

Chartbusting numbers

It had chartbusters like ‘Angrezi Beat’ and ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’. Then there were soft, soulful numbers like ‘Yaariyaan’ and ‘Daaru Desi’. The soundtrack complimented the crackling chemistry among the three characters and their changing dynamics in the film.