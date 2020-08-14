Chhatrapur: In Ganjam district’s Chhatrapur subdivision, as many as 81 per cent COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and only 1.04 per cent patients succumbed to it, a senior district administration official said Friday.

According to Parul Patwari, who has recently appointed as special ADM of the district by the state government, the figures suggest that the sub-division should be able to flatten the COVID curve in the coming days.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, emphasis has been given on conducting awareness campaigns, more number of testing and strict enforcement of cOVID guidelines. Patwari informed that the subdivision is witnessing a decline in the number of infected cases.

“The doctors are always in touch with COVID-19 infected patients. They are visiting them, they are making calls to some and they are enquiring about their health conditions through Zoom video conferencing app. So far, 13,436 calls have been made to the patients,” she informed.

Providing counselling by a recovered COVID-19 patient to an under treatment patient works well. 81 such recovered COVID BANDHUs are counselling the patients on a regular basis. There are also COVID monitors to assist them, she added.

When asked about the present situation in the subdivision, the ADM said 741 villages or 78 per cent of the subdivision and 69 wards or 51 per cent of the town area are in green zone. In case of containment zone, three areas each from Kabisuryanagar, Purusottampur and Chhatrapur and two areas from Hinjili are still in containment zones. So far, 41 patients in the subdivision have succumbed to the disease, she informed.

Informing about the future programmes, she said mobile health facility will be provided in both the rural and urban areas in the subdivision from Saturday. So people will have health facilities at their doorstep. They will not only get their health tested by doctors but also have medicine.

The mobile van will move around Chhatrapur from August 15 to 17, Ganjam from August 18 to 20, Khallikote from August 21 to 23, Hinjili from August 24 to 26, Purusottampur from August 27 to 29 and Polsara area from August 30 to September 1. Similarly, it will provide health facilities in Beguniapada from September 2 to 4 and in Kabisuryanagar from September 5 to 7. The mobile health facility will be provided between 8am and 2pm, Patwari informed.

