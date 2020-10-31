Bhubaneswar: As many as 81 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 19 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 62 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 226 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 31st Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/BSPM11TWXT — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 31, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 29,153 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 27,543 have recovered. While there are 1,423 active cases, 166 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,90,116 with the detection of 1,470 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,320. Of the fresh infections detected in all the 30 districts, 853 were reported from different quarantine centres, the remaining being local contact cases.

The state Friday tested 47,750 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.55 lakh.