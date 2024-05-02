Keonjhar: Nine workers of a steel plant suffered critical burn injuries following a blast at the induction furnace at Barpada under Rugudi police limits in Keonjhar district, Thursday.

Among the injured, condition of three of the workers is stated to be very critical.

All the injured were shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack after administration of primary treatment at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm in the evening. Plant authorities rescued the injured workers and rushed them to the hospital. The identities of the injured workers are yet to be ascertained.

Rugudi police IIC Tarani Sen Bag confirmed the development.

On being informed, police reached the spot but by then the plant authorities had already shifted the injured workers to Cuttack.

Efforts to contact the plant authorities for their opinion on the issue proved unsuccessful.

PNN