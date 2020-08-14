Bhubaneswar: In a bid to avoid congregation of a large number of students at one examination centre the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 the Odisha government has added nine extra centres in and outside the state. This has been done so that students can visit the nearest centres to appear in the examinations. Six new online centres have been added within Odisha while three are outside the state.

The new online examination centres inside Odisha are in the districts of Bolangir, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Kandhamal. Students appearing in the online tests from outside the state can avail of the facilities at Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata.

Releasing an official notification on the matter, OJEE chairman SK Chand said that the candidates who have applied for the OJEE Online Entrance Examination-2020 can modify their examination centres and select their choice by logging in to the online OJEE application portal using their individual id and password.

PNN