Islamabad: With Lahore in the lead, nine districts across Pakistan account for a gap of over three million between male and female voters, around one-fourth of the total difference of 12.41 million between the two demographics, the media reported Friday.

The district-wise data of voters released Thursday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that as many as 16 districts have a gender gap of over 200,000 with two districts of Punjab — Lahore and Faisalabad — accounting for a gap of over 1 million voters, reports Dawn news.

These 16 districts include 14 from Punjab and one each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of registered voters in Lahore is 5.94 million — 3.25 million men and 2.69 million women — taking the gender gap to 556,934.

The gap was as high as 648,421 prior to the 2018 general elections.

While the number of female voters in the district has gone up, from 312,360 in 2018 to 314,925, the number of male voters has shrunk from 439,166 to 428,300 now.

