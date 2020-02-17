Bhadrak: A nine-year-old boy lost his three fingers after a mobile battery exploded at Maharampur Tarasuni village under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Sulekh Sahu. After the incident, family members first rushed him to Tihidi community health centre (CHC) and then shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for better treatment.

Sources said that Sulekh had found a discarded mobile battery from the road. It was when he was trying to light a bulb with the help of wires; it exploded, severing three fingers of his right hand. Sulekh is a Class-IV student at a village school.

Some elderly villagers said such cases of mobile battery explosion are far common than previously thought. Hence, it is the duty of parents to see their children never ever play with discarded mobile batteries.

