Keonjhar: A nine-year-old tribal girl studying in Class III died after falling inside the bathroom of a government-run school hostel under Telkoi block in this district Wednesday.

The girl, identified as Tejaswini Nayak, was the daughter of Ganeshwar Nayak, a resident of Kuladera under Telkoi police limits.

She was studying at the Government Nodal Primary School at Bhimkand under the Telkoi block and staying in the school hostel to continue her studies despite her family’s financial constraints.

The 110-bed hostel functions under the ST/SC Development department.

According to school authorities, the incident occurred around 6:30 am when Tejaswini went to the hostel washroom.

She slipped on the wet, tiled floor and sustained a head injury.

Other students rescued her, and later the school authorities rushed her to Telkoi CHC.

There, the doctors found signs of brain haemorrhage and shifted her to the district headquarters hospital, where she was declared dead a short while later, headmaster Akshay Kumar Patra said.

The family has alleged negligence by the school authorities.