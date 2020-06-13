Cuttack: The spread of COVID-19 reached alarming levels in Cuttack as the district reported 92 fresh cases Friday.

Almost all of the cases were reported from Temporary Medical Camps (TMC) with Nischintakoili reporting 43 cases, Kanpur with 26, Niali 11, Mahanga 5 (4 in TMC and one local contact), Dompara reported 4, Salipur 2 and last but not the least Cuttack city reported 1 case from a TMC.

Cuttack district had earlier reported a total of 219 COVID-19 cases with at least 124 recovering from the deadly disease.

The only death reported from the district was of a 75-year-old who passed away May 19. The patient was suffering from severe co-morbidities and chronic pulmonary disease and was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

PNN