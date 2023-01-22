New Delhi: About 92 per cent of Indian business leaders believe that the optimal customer experience (CX) is immersive and integrates naturally into what customers are doing, a new report has shown.

According to a report by technology company Zendesk, customers are also expecting more from the brands with which they do business, and the vast majority of them (80 per cent) say their customer service standards have improved in the last year.

“This year, our CX Trends shows that this shift in behaviour has prompted leaders to invest in technology that creates an immersive, yet seamless experience. These new standards of customer service are critical to boosting customer acquisition and loyalty, as well as profitability,” said Adrian McDermott, Chief Technology Officer at Zendesk.

Moreover, the report said, roughly three in four Indian business leaders say CX will be a much more important priority in the next 12 months, to the extent that 79 per cent plan to increase investments into CX technologies in the same time frame.

“Business leaders in India are recognising the power of immersive experiences, particularly during times of economic uncertainty,” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk.

The report further mentioned, about 72 per cent of business leaders across the world believe merging teams and responsibilities around CX will increase operational efficiencies, and 64 per cent already have plans in place to do so.

Additionally, the business leaders in India recognize the critical role of CX in business growth, with 91 per cent saying that providing a great customer experience is critical to meeting business goals and 89 per cent saying it is critical to future-proofing their customer bases.

IANS