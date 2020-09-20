New Delhi: India’s single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, while 92,605 people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

The death toll climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent.

There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprises 18.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested up to September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested Saturday.

PTI