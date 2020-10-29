Bhubaneswar: As many as 93 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 21 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 72 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 254 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 29th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/IJRO2XOEGm — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 29, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 28,985 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 27,080 have recovered. While there are 1,722 active cases, 162 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,87,099 with the detection of 1,617 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,297. As many as 941 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 676 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 41,395 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 44.63 lakh.