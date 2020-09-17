Bhubaneswar: The projects sanctioned under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) have been fast-tracked and showed an impressive 95 per cent completion under Phase-I, thanks to continuous efforts made by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The OMBADC is sanctioning critical infrastructure projects under Phase-I (Ad hoc CAMPA) and Phase-II (compensation money) for development of mineral-bearing districts. Tripathy, Wednesday, once again reviewed the progress made in utilisation of OMBADC fund.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the corporation, Uma Nanduri, said projects worth Rs 1,080.92 crore in priority sectors like housing, drinking water, skill development and forestry have been sanctioned under Phase-I.

Major projects include construction of 29,829 housing units, 215 small pipe water supply projects and three mega pipe water supply projects, bulk plantation on 882 hectares, avenue plantation along 842 km and distribution of 9,80,000 seedlings for urban plantation, she said.

Over 28,500 (95 per cent) dwelling units, 199 (93 per cent) drinking water projects and over 95 per cent of the activities under farm/social forestry have been completed by end of August in this financial year.

Similarly, projects worth Rs 12,118 crore were sanctioned under Phase-II (compensation money). These projects ranged over the sectors like drinking water supply, quality improvement in education, skill development, up-gradation of infrastructure in healthcare institutions, livelihood promotion, creation of water bodies, etc. These projects are being implemented through 12 departments.

Nanduri said, “So far, Rs 2,085 crore has been released against Phase-II projects. The balance amount will be released as and when the implementing department will place the demand.”

Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the implementing departments to complete the projects within scheduled time without fail.

He laid emphasis on expeditious implementation of livelihood, drinking water and health sector projects. The corporation was asked to strengthen the district-level OMBADC cells and make them more vibrant.

Considering the potential for horticulture in OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Rayagada, Angul and Dhenkanal, Tripathy directed the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment to build up a mega nursery for all verities of horticultural plants.

Further, the Chief Secretary asked the Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Singh, who was present in the meeting, to set up innovative skill development centres in OMBADC areas. Singh said that 13 popular and employable trades were identified for the area.

It was decided to develop skill centres as per manpower demands of the industries coming up in Odisha. The department was asked to work out SOP for OMBADC districts in this regard.