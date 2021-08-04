Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday declared the Class 10 results. Students can check their results on CBSE’s official website and Digilocker. Thiruvananthapuram region has topped the board results with the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.

Bhubaneswar region again recorded a pass percentage of 99.62 per cent. In the board results, 99.04 per cent students were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys is 98.89 per cent and that of girls is 99.24 per cent, a difference of 0.35 per cent.

Students of many schools in the Capital city did well in the exams. SAI International School continued its legacy of achieving excellence. This year 65.6% of students scored above 90% and 27.6% scored the school average of 91.1%.

Chairperson of SAI International Silpi Sahoo and Principal Nilakantha Panigrahi congratulated the students and teachers for their hard work and sincerity.

Amrutanshu Mohanty, who scored 99.8%, said, “I am delighted with my scores. I was expecting to score over 90%. I am very happy that my score is 99.8%. As students we worked hard. Our teachers were always there to support us. During the pandemic while all classes happened online, our learning and exam preparation never got affected. Going forward I would prepare for pursuing Engineering.”

ODM Public School recorded commendable results in AISSE (Class X) 2021 of CBSE. Sriram Patnaik of ODM scored 499 marks out of 500 (99.8%).

18 students have scored 95% and above marks and 78 students have scored 90% and above marks. ODM Principal Satyabrata Minaketan congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their diligent efforts.

Students of BJEM too did well. The success of 245 students of BJEM School, who appeared for the examination, were overwhelming with 100% results. While 95 students secured 90% and above, 230 students were placed in 1st division.

Sitibarna Tripathy and Aanannya Dash with 99.4% were the school toppers. Sitibarna Tripathy’s father Shashank Shekhar Tripathy said he was happy with her daughter’s marks but he would have happier had she given offline exams. Sitibarna said she wants to pursue medical as her career.

Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School, said the Board took the best possible decision in the circumstances we are in. Cancelling the Board exams for 10th standard and evaluating students based on their entire academic session was a sensible approach. Moreover, we are seeing high scores and a significant rise in pass percentage this year. Online mode of teaching enhanced the focus of the students.

Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown in different states of the country, the Class 10 and 12 examinations were cancelled this year. Instead, the CBSE prepared the 2021 results of Class 10 and 12 students on the basis of internal assessment.

Ex-regular questions at offline HSC exams



Cuttack: Twenty regular candidates appearing for the 10th Board offline exams were handed over ex-regular question papers of 2014. The incident was reported from Board High School where the offline exam for Science was being held. The incident triggered indignation among the examinees who alleged irregularity in conducting the offline exams. However, soon after the goof-up was brought to the notice of the invigilators, the correct question papers (of this year) were distributed. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) officials present at the centre said the error was rectified and students did not face any inconvenience to write the papers.