Bhubaneswar: The total number of recovered patients in Odisha went up to 649 Monday with 99 more testing negative for COVID-19. This information was given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Among those who recovered, 34 are from Balasore district, 15 from Ganjam, 13 each from Jajpur and Kendrapara, 10 from Puri, nine from Bhadrak, three from Nayagarh and one each from Sundargarh and Deogarh.

The total number of coronavirus cases swelled Monday to 1,438 with 103 new persons testing positive. This the highest single-day spike reported in Odisha. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 782. So far seven people have died from the deadly virus.

Ganjam district with 353 positive cases tops the list of affected districts. Currently Ganjam district has 102 active cases. Two hundred and forty eight people have recovered while three have succumbed to the virus.

