Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): Six members of a family drowned Friday as their car overturned and fell in a pond on the Balrampur-Tulsipur road, police said. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar Singh (38), Snehlata (35), Shatrohan Kumar (30), Soumya (18), Lily (14) and Uttkarsh (12) – residents of Manhana village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place near Lokhava village in the Maharajganj Terai police station area around 9.00am when the family was travelling to the Devi Patan temple for Uttkarsh’s birthday, they said. Sadly it turned out to be a tragic day for the entire family.

The car overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist, who was also injured in the mishap and referred to a hospital in Gonda, informed police.

The six victims were evacuated with the help of the villagers. Soumya and Lily were rescued alive but died soon after, according to locals.

The six were sent to the District Memorial Hospital where doctors declared them dead, Additional SP Arvind Kumar Mishra said. Chief Medical Superintendent Arun Srivastava said that all the six persons were brought in dead.