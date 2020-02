New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in the national capital, a day after a man fired two rounds in the air near the venue.

Two layers of barricades have been put up at a distance of 100 metres each and have been placed on both sides of the road leading towards the protest venue, a senior police official informed.

The 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air and was later taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

There are many by-lanes which pass through the residential colonies and market area. People also take these internal roads to reach the protest venue, police said.

“Whenever, the police triy to make an announcement or appeal to the people on any issue, there is a sharp reaction from the public, the official said. False messages about police coming to vacate the venue are also being spread through the social media.

“To avoid any kind of untoward incident, we have put up two layers of barricades and thorough checking is also being done to verify who is entering the area,” the official added.

Another senior police official said, “We have sealed two major entry points on Road 13 A in the area. Police teams are also keeping track of the situation and checking on entry points from the Kalindi Kunj side. To avoid any clash, we also dispersed other agitators who came to protest against road blockage.”

Locals said some volunteers, who work in shifts, have also been appointed to manage the checkpoints.

“Luggage or bags of each protester or mediaperson is being checked to ensure safety and security. If required, identify cards are also being checked, said Rajib, a volunteer.

Several Assamese and local artists joined the protesters Sunday. The protesters displayed posters which read ‘reject NRC, CAA and NPR’ and ‘hum goli nahi chalayenge’.

Fatima, a protester said, “The opposition parties are trying to use this as a means to postpone elections as they fear dejection. The political partial are trying to take advantage and create communal disharmony but we will not allow this to happen. We do not belong to any party. We are just fighting here for our rights.”

Noting that they will not move unless the government decides to rollback CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the protesters said they don’t fear bullets.

“I have been protesting here since day 1. We will continue to protest unless the government decides to rollback the CAA,” said Ruksar, a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

“We don’t fear bullets. If they think a firing incident will discourage us from protesting, they are wrong. In fact, now more women have joined since the incident. Our spirits are high. We are ready to face any challenge but we will not move from here unless the newly amended act is taken back,” said Zareen, a protester.

PTI