The mahurat of Odia film Autograph was recently held at a city hotel in the presence of the film’s cast and crew. Prominent producers Akshay Parija and Sanjay Nayak (Tutu) were the chief guests at the event.

Ramesh Rout, the film’s director, said, “It’s a love story with ample twists and turns. The film’s story revolves around a girl, who loses the inter-college competition to a boy. The girl comes from an affluent family and misbehaves with the poor boy. The boy decides to avenge his insult and kidnaps the girl.” The film, which is being produced by Prasanna Dwivedi and AR Rehman, will be shot at multiple locations across Odisha and other exotic locales like Kulu, Manali and Ladakh.

The film will also be the debut vehicle of Swati, who has been cast opposite Deepak. Besides, actors Pintu Nanda, Prativa Panda, Puja, Jeevan panda, Bobby Mishra and Biju Badajena will also be seen playing pivotal roles. The film’s story has been written by Prasanna, while the dialogues have been penned by Asutosh. The film’s music will be composed by Abhijeet Majumdar.

SOYONG, OP