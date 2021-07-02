Wimbledon: Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years. Roger Federer held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches with the scorline reading. 7-6 (7-1), 6-1, 6-4.

“I was really happy with my performance,” Federer told the crowd. It was clear that he had enjoyed playing against Frenchman Gasquet in comparison to his first round match. Federer looked more solid and had more control over his groundstrokes. It seemed that he had got over the rustiness that was so noticeable in his first match of Wimbledon.

Federer turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975. Incidentally it was the same year that Rosewall finished runner-up in the tournament.

Federer improved overall to 19-2 against Gasquet and has won all five of their Grand Slam meetings in straight sets. He’s bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship. If he manages to achieve it, he will be the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. Currently Federer is the joint record holder with 20 Grand Slam titles along with Rafa Nadal of Spain.