Simulia: Writings can bring about social reformations. This is what Nabaghana Roul, a playwright of Simulia area in Balasore, believes.

He has been continually writing in this direction. His writings truly reflect real life.

He has carved out a niche for him as an actor, writer, director and manager rolled into one in the ‘yatra’ world.

Nabaghana is the youngest son of late Gouri and Jagabandhu, residents of Raikula area. His mother used to write short stories and poems. Nabaghana was inspired by the literary expertise of his mother. Walking down the memory lane, Nabaghan said: “When I was in Class-X in 1989, I wrote a play mixing the themes of mythology and social issues.” During Chaitraparaba, this play was staged in the village, he also directed it. The play drew laurels from people of all walk after the debut. Thereafter, he never looked back. He was much enthused after this wide appreciation.

His career got a new turning point in 1998 when his play ‘Ajana Bata’ was staged by Sabitri Gananatya.

In 2003, he got another identity as a yatra manager after his play ‘Papa Kahibi Suniba Asa’ was performed by Laxmi Narayan Gananatya.

Thereafter, his play ‘Gori Dhire, Dhire’ was an instant success after it was staged by Biswa Bijai Gananatya.

Till date, he has written 17 plays.

In 2017, he wrote a play ‘Gupta Samparka’ based on a real story of a tribal family of Maliposi in Mayurbhanj. That year, his play was adjudged as the best play and himself as the best writer in an event. In 2018, he played a character in Odia film ‘Ye Dil Tote Deli’.

“Nobody writes for better remuneration. For me, writing a play is a passion which depends upon your mood. Whenever one’s play is staged with appreciation, one gets immense pleasure,” he noted.

He has written two other plays ‘Hasana Madhab’ and ‘Itishree’ where he has criticised the government while creating awareness for the public. It may be noted managers of many yatra troupes do not entertain these plays, citing they are anti-government.

“Yatra managers are more focused on the commercial success of plays than on reformation of society. That’s why good plays are not coming out. Plays are often written on artistes,” he observed.

He is now busy writing two plays: ‘Chabali Chameli’ and ‘Bapanka Bichara Papa Hatare’.