Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has joined hands with Google Cloud for his new project Secret Mountain, a metahuman digital avatar band that blends artificial intelligence, music and storytelling to create a next-generation entertainment experience.

Under the collaboration, Google Cloud’s advanced AI models and infrastructure will power Secret Mountain, enabling hyper-realistic avatars capable of performing and interacting with audiences in real time.

Conceived by Rahman, Secret Mountain combines AI-powered synthetic avatars with genre-bending music and immersive narratives.

It features six digital avatars, including such as Cara, an Irish singer-songwriter; Zen Tam, a Tamil rapper; and Blessing, an African percussionist and vocalist.

“Secret Mountain is about reimagining how music, storytelling, and technology come together to create new experiences for audiences all over the world,” Rahman said in a statement.

“It is exciting and empowering to have a tech giant like Google as our partner. Together, we are building a bold new world of entertainment where human artistry and AI technology stand side by side to inspire audiences everywhere.”

The project uses Google Cloud’s Veo 3 for avatar embodiment and video generation, Imagen and Gemini Flash 2.5 Image for visual creation, and Gemini 2.5 Pro as the avatars’ conversational “brain” to enable real-time fan engagement.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the collaboration demonstrates how India is leading innovation in creative AI.

“By building on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and advanced AI models, Secret Mountain is not only delivering an awe-inspiring interactive digital experience, but also ensuring that security, scalability, and governance are built in,” he said.

PTI