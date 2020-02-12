Aradi: Electric wires hanging precariously are chilling reminders of the 10 people who died in a bus in Ganjam. They pose serious danger to vehicles and commuters passing under them. A similar dangerous place was found at Kuleipada near Aradi shrine Baba Akhanadlamani. 11kv wires pass across the Bhadrak-Aradi road. In such cases, the wires need to be protected under a network of nets while poles supporting high tension wires on both sides of the road should be heightened.

In case, wires snap, they will fall with the underlying nets while high poles would ensure a good height for heavy vehicles to pass under them.

Thousands of people and vehicles pass under the high tension wires every day. The place is always in fraught danger from the above, but the energy department has not spared a thought about the safety aspect of the transmission line, locals lamented.

People of Kulaipada, Olaga, Sathibankuda and other villagers demanded that the department should take precautionary measure at this place to ward off any untoward incident that happened at Chandbali area, Monday. Two bikers suffered critical burn injuries after an 11kv transmission wire accidentally got snapped and fell on them at Kaithakhola Bazaar near Dhamra in Bhadrak.

Family members, holding the power company officials responsible for the incident, lodged a complaint in the Dhamra police station.