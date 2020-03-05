Bhubaneswar: An eagle can see the storm long before it makes a landfall. It therefore uses the storm to lift it higher. Biju Patnaik was that proverbial eagle in the storm. On his 104th birth anniversary, we reminisce the sobriquet used by his arch political rival Janaki Ballav Patnaik in an obituary after his demise in 1997.

Biju Babu’s funeral was attended by the who’s who of India including the Prime Minster, ex-Prime Ministers, Speaker, ex-Speakers and stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, Chandrasekhar, PA Sangma, Rabi Ray, Somnath Chatterjee, LK Advani, Pramod Mahajan, George Fernandes, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ram Vilas Paswan, among others. Twenty-two years after his death, Biju continues to be a principal driving force in state politics today. Biju Babu was the Chief Minister and a central minister for just 11 years in his long political career spanning over five decades. However, there was never a time when he didn’t dominate the socio-political landscape of the state. He set innumerable milestones in his life and left his footprints across the globe. Be it his cycle tour from Cuttack to Peshawar, miraculous air-lifting of Indonesian leaders from the clutches of Dutch rulers or air-dropping of Indian troops in Kashmir Valley to fight Pakistani invaders, his dare devil acts are part of folklore. On his birthday, Orissa POST chronicles the fascinating events from the life of ‘Bucaneer of India’ as he was addressed by Nehru.

Early days

Born to Dewan Laxminarayan Patnaik and Ashalata, Bijayananda aka Biju Patnaik completed his school education from Mission Primary and Mission Collegiate Schools of Cuttack. A tall, imposing Biju went on to shatter quite a few university records in football, hockey, athletics and cricket during his stint at Ravenshaw College. He discontinued studies for B.Sc. to take pilot training at Aeronautic Training Institute of India and Delhi Flying Club.

WW II his happy hunting ground

Biju Patnaik joined the Royal Indian Air Force during World War II and eventually became the head of air transport command. He would fly supplies to China and USSR and undertake risky operations across the Himalayas to help the Chinese and Soviet revolutionaries. He loved the challenges. Needless to say World War II offered him an opportunity to display his valour.

Role in national politics

During his school days, Biju came under the spell of Mahatma Gandhi. Even as he served the British government, his loyalty was with Indian freedom movement. During WW II, he used to drop bagfuls of leaflets on Gandhi’s Quit India Movement while flying over Indian soldiers. On several occasions, he ferried freedom fighters for secret meetings to undisclosed locations. He had often sheltered prominent fighters like Jayprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Aruna Asaf Ali in his house. While flying the British people to safety from Rangoon, he airdropped leaflets supporting the cause of Netaji’s Indian National Army. However, his dual loyalty was exposed soon and he was jailed for his role in India’s freedom struggle.

Patnaik and Nehru

Biju came in contact with Nehru due to his association with the Quit India Movement and his subsequent imprisonment. He went on to become one of Nehru’s trusted aides. The latter had immense faith in Biju’s courage and adventure as a pilot. Living up to his dare devil image, Biju rescued the entrapped top-rung Indonesia patriots like Sultan Sjahrir and Mohammad Hatta from the clutches of Dutches risking his own life in 1946-47. He is also credited with air dropping Indian troops at Srinagar to save Kashmir from Pakistani invaders on the request of Nehru. This apart, he came to Nehru’s rescue during Sino-Indian war in 1962 by apprising Kennedy administration of India’s stand. It is said Biju was an unofficial advisor to Nehru on defence and external affair issues. His bonding with Nehru was such that Biju had a special chamber in external affair ministry even as he was not part of the Union Cabinet. The camaraderie continued till Panditji’s death.

International patriot

Biju Patnaik is not only remembered for his participation in Indian freedom struggle. He played a key role in independence of Indonesia. His indomitable spirit had him fly Indonesian freedom fighters to India despite the threat of his old fashioned Dakota being shot down by the Dutch Army.

In Singapore, he was threatened by the Dutch authorities not to enter Indonesian airspace. “Resurgent India does not recognise Dutch colonial sovereignty over Indonesian people. If my aircraft is shot down, every Dutch plane flying across Indian skies will be shot down in retaliation” thundered a 32-year-old Biju. A grateful Indonesia honoured Biju with Bhumiputra, country’s highest civilian award first and then with Bintang Jasu Utama, the highest national award on its 50th Independence Day in 1996.

A maker of modern Odisha

Biju had a brief tenure in office as Chief Minister in early 1960s but during that period he injected a rare dynamism into the administration. He felt Odisha had a wealth of natural resources yet it remained the poorest state of the country. In that short period he made the blueprint for the state’s development.

Rare honour

Biju Patnaik is perhaps the only leader in the country whose mortal remains were draped with the national flags of three countries – India, Indonesia and USSR as he played a significant role in the freedom movement of these countries.

Biju Babu’s life was full of thrill, action and adventure. His exploits as a pilot, patriot and politician will certainly inspire generations.

Bijay Mandal, OP