The Air India divestment has got stuck between a rock and a hard landing! The second wave of the Covid pandemic has now delayed it further. It is beginning to seem that the government may have been a trifle too ambitious and optimistic about closing this chapter. While there is no dearth of suitors of the beleaguered carrier, the Civil Aviation Ministry babus have come up against a new stumbling block – the potential seizure of Air India’s assets by Cairn Energy, after India lost the tax dispute case against the company in an international arbitration tribunal.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola actually now has a new headache to deal with, even as the government is still to finalise the timeline for completion of the stake sale or the valuation of the airline and its assets. Too many loose ends!

The loss to Cairn is a major blow and loss of face for the Modi sarkar. Of course, the Centre says that it will defend any attempt by Cairn to take over the airline’s assets and has in fact challenged the arbitration award, but until the case is resolved and the award overturned in India’s favour, Kharola and his cohorts in the Civil Aviation Ministry cannot rest easy. In fact, as a result of this new threat, civil aviation babus are now scurrying between their ministry and the Law Ministry to deal with this legal threat. This saga may have a few more seasons left to go.

UP on BJP’s mind

Senior about-to-retire babus of two BJP-ruled states are a miffed lot with the appointment of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey as the new Election Commissioner of India having been done and dusted in a surprise move. But it was clearly in the works in Delhi, long before the skirmishes between UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Big Two spilt out into the open. Thanks to the need for surprise, even babus in his home cadre were left gasping.

Many see the appointment of Pandey as the Centre’s initial steps to focus on retaining Uttar Pradesh and remote central control on the coming Assembly polls.

But the incumbents will walk on eggs since the ghost of election commissioners past still lurks over Nirvachan Bhavan as an appropriate landing spot has not yet been found for former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora.

Pandey has joined Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the poll panel. Not surprisingly, given Pandey’s background questions are being raised about his appointment. Some point out the significance of the fact that all three election commissioners are from UP! Current CEC Sushil Chandra did a long stint in the state’s Revenue Department and EC Rajiv Kumar is a former Finance Secretary of the state. Besides his tenure as the state Chief Secretary under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath until 2019, Pandey was also the state’s industrial development commissioner.

Prepare for more babu surprises to emerge in and around UP as the polls draw near.

Babu crisis at the Centre

There is a crisis of babus in the Modi sarkar. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Deepak Khandekar has informed his multiple bosses that despite the government repeatedly requesting the states to depute more officers at the Centre nothing is moving, and nobody is willing. It has reportedly asked for more officers at the deputy secretary, director and joint secretary levels. Most states, however, say they are dealing with their own shortage of officers, leading to senior state officials holding several portfolios in many states.

Though both Karnataka and Himachal have promised to help recently, this to-ing and fro-ing has been going on for several months now, with the states’ response to the Centre being seen as decidedly poor.

Sources say that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has made a fresh request to the states last week stating that their lack of appropriate response to the Centre’s request is creating a cadre management problem for the Centre. But sources say there is a veiled new warning in the Modi sarkar’s latest missive to the states on the issue. Apparently, the letter from DoPT says that the cadres who have not sent adequate nominations for the Central Staffing Scheme at various may find that they have to settle for fewer additional Senior Duty posts in the future. Will the states take note? Is this a babu pushback or due to political masters unwilling to allow their best to migrate to Delhi?

