Deogarh: Tension flared up when some villagers had to collect their Aadhaar cards and other important documents from under a bridge near Ambha village in this district Sunday.

The villagers were shocked to know from an unknown person that their cards were lying dumped under the bridge. Losing no time, they rushed to the spot to check the veracity of the caller’s claim and to their utter dismay they found it to be true.

Sources said that a villager was passing by the location when he spotted Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and several other important documents dumped under the bridge.

He went down the bridge and even called up some, informing them that their documents were lying under the bridge and asking them to come and collect those.

As the news spread, hundreds of local people gathered at the spot. While some held the Gogua village post office entirely responsible for the mindless act, some others even went one step ahead and let themselves loose in hurling expletives at the department.

Later, a post office employee came up with an explanation. He said that he was passing through the bridge when the bag slipped from his motorcycle.

“Not until had I travelled 30 kilometres from the spot did I realise that the bag had fallen somewhere. I had searched for it but as I did not know the exact location I could not get them back,” he said.

PNN