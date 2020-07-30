Bhubaneswar: A study on four most migrant-prone districts of Odisha has revealed that around 8.5 per cent of the PDS beneficiaries were deprived of ration either due to non-availability of Aadhaar or lack of Aadhaar-ration card linking.

The study was conducted in four districts – Bargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada – by Right to Food Campaign.

According to the survey, “About 8.5 per cent families out of 59 who had ration cards reported that there were one or more family members excluded from ration cards due to non-availability of Aadhaar or non-seeding of Aadhaar.”

The report also said that 13 per cent of the respondents surveyed had to go hungry for more than one day due to non-availability of food at home which the survey termed as ‘the worst situation.’

The study recommended non-requirement of Aadhaar during this pandemic, universal coverage of PDS, setting up of community kitchen in villages and others.