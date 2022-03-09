Puri: A seven-member technical team of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook Tuesday an on-spot verification of Sipasarubali area for the proposed international airport in the Holy City. The technical team’s visit came after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to Jharsuguda had earlier said that the AAI had already sent a complete report for an international airport at Puri to the state government and is awaiting its response.

The team comprised four AAI officials from Delhi and three from Bhubaneswar. They conducted a survey at Sipasarubali in Puri Sadar block and also examined the land map and other documents in presence of Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu. The team also held discussions with Puri Collector Samarth Verma on the proposed project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had last year written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had strongly demanded setting up an international airport at Puri.

The AAI approved 1,500 acre land at Sipasarubali near Girala in Brahmagiri Mouza of Puri district after conducting a pre-feasibility study in June 2021.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh had also said that the responsibility of implementation the airport project including obtaining necessary approvals from the Centre rests with the project proponent concerned which is the state government.