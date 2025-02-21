Rourkela: Significant progress has been made regarding Rourkela Airport, with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) set to conduct a crucial Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey. The AAI has requested the state government to deposit Rs 48,48,620 for the purpose. This survey is vital as it assesses various factors such as nearby hills, high tension wires, feasibility of aircraft landing, runway length, and potential expansion.

Following this, the AAI’s civil engineering department will carry out a technical survey. Both surveys are important for the airport’s development. This comes after Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport, wrote to Vipin Kumar, Chairman of AAI, requesting the upgradation of Rourkela Airport to 4C CAT 1 FR operations.

In her letter, dated February 15, 2025, Padhee highlighted the need for a master plan and OLS survey based on the proposal, with the costs to be borne by the state. In response, AAI has requested the necessary funds, and once this is settled, the OLS survey will proceed. After its completion, the process of land acquisition will be initiated.

Experts view this survey as a positive step forward for the airport. Additionally, top officials from Sundargarh, including the District Collector, ADM of Rourkela, and other revenue officials, have been conducting meetings and studying the land status for the airport. These discussions signal a high level of commitment to making the airstrip fully operational, with spot verification on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has expressed concerns over the irregular services offered by the state owned Alliance Air on the Rourkela-Kolkata-Bhubaneswar route. A source within the ministry indicated that if such situation persists after the Mahakumbh, the ministry may consider inviting private operators such as IndiGo or Star 1 to ensure reliable service on this route.