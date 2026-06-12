New Delhi: Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB Friday issued an interim statement on the probe into Air India’s AI171 plane crash that killed 260 people June 12 last year, and said the final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.

Without providing specific details about the probe status or findings so far, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident over the last year.

In the interim statement on the progress of the probe, the AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation.

“The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13,” it said.

ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Annexure 13 refers to investigations into aircraft accidents.

According to AAIB, the investigation has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

“Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation,” the probe agency said.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB en route to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground. A lone passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb.

The passengers who died were citizens from India, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

AAIB said the evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

“Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,” the statement said.

While expressing deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident, AAIB noted that the sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability.

“Accordingly, AAIB urges all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress,” the statement said.

Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation, AAIB said.

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” it had said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Boeing said it continues to support the investigation led by AAIB.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on flight 171, and with Air India and everyone affected by this tragedy,” it said in a statement.

On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said the investigation into the AI171 plane crash last year continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures.

“We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety,” he said in a post on X.

PTI