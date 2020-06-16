Mumbai: Fumed over the insensitive reporting on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a practicing advocate in Delhi High Court served a legal notice of defamation to the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak that is owned by the India Today Group.

The legal notice claimed that the media house’s reportage stooped to a new level of insensitivity. The channel compared the death of the Chhichhore star with a hit wicket during a cricket match.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBfHty9J3ZI/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

“By this comment, Aaj Tak has insinuated that the death of Mr. Sushant by suicide, is equivalent to that of a batsman in cricket who breaks his own wicket with his bat or any part of his person while playing the ball or setting off for a run. The careless use of such language portrays that the news channel, Aaj Tak, with its high viewership, has shed its responsibility towards the Indian masses,” the notice read in a report by the Live law.

the news channel’s uncorroborated statements acted as a big blow to the integrity of the actor. The legal notice further accused the channel of negligent reporting which seem to normalize the act.

Many B-Town personalities also expressed anger over the insensitive reporting of the news channels. Even Zee News was alleged of a very bad quality reporting on the actor’s death.

Actors like Vikrant Massey and Mohit Singh asked the news channels to retract their statements and issue an apology for hurting the sentiments of Sushant’s fans and his family members.