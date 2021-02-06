Mumbai: A dance video of Hindi film actor Aamir Khan with actress Elli AvrRam is going viral on social media.

Aamir is making a lot of headlines for his film Koi Jaane Na. Recently, a video from the set of this film has gone viral. The video has been directed by Aamir’s friend, Amin Hajee.

Aamir flew to Jaipur a few days ago to shoot a special song sequence for his friend’s film, starring Kunal Kapoor.

In the video Aamir wore a blazer while Elli was seen in a shimmery short dress.

The actress shared a post with Aamir Khan and captioned it, “Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you.”

Few days ago, Kunal Kapoor posted a picture from the sets of his film and wrote about working with Aamir after 15 years. The duo featured together in the critically-acclaimed 2006 film Rang De Basanti. “Been 15 years since Rang De Basanti and it’s every bit as exciting to share screen space with my fav co-actor and someone I hugely admire Aamir Khan for #koijaanena,” wrote Kunal in his post.

On professional front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.