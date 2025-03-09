Mumbai: Hindi film industry superstar Aamir Khan attended the lunch of the Aamir Khan Film Festival in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of his birthday March 14.

During the event, the actor spoke with veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who lavished praise on him for the actor’s bold choices and for supporting filmmakers without any insecurity.

Javed Akhtar said, “Who would have done Dangal in their right mind, the role of such an old man, who loses to his daughter in kushti?. All actors work in films of directors, who have given hits. You take chances no other can”.

Aamir said that being selective is something which came to him very early in his life. The actor said that during the initial phase of his career after his debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he struggled with good scripts, but back then as well he said no to a lot of films.

The actor said, “At my worst, I had the courage to say no. That’s why I behave this way till now. If I would have compromised that day, my entire career would have been a series of compromises”.

“I got a Mahesh Bhatt film at the worst point of life. But I didn’t like the film. I had the courage and told this to Mahesh Bhatt”, he added.

While other Hindi film industry superstars are very conscious of their cinematic image, Aamir is perhaps the only superstar from Hindi cinema who dares to experiment and does films that have the potential to set standards both in terms of box-office and the cultural impact.

The concept of the Rs 100 crore club came into existence after his Ghajini became the first Hindi film to net the Rs 100 crore amount and open the Rs 100 crore club.

His other films that have gone on to become absolute cults are Andaz Apna Apna, Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai, Dangal and others.

IANS