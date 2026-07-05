Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan Sunday married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony held at his residence here, which was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the wedding preparations continued as planned and close friends from the industry, including “Lagaan” filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, comedian-actor Vir Das, cricketer Irfan Pathan, businessman Mukesh Ambani and others marked their presence at the wedding.

The ceremony was a simple affair, judging by the photo shared by the actor’s team. The photo shows Aamir signing the marriage document with Pratt, surrounded by family. Pratt’s son is sitting between the couple, while Azad is sitting alongside the actor.

This marks Aamir’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The former couple has two children– Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, the actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Khan had introduced Spratt to the media in 2025 on the eve of his 60th birthday, revealing that they had been in a relationship for over a year at the time.

Spratt, a professional in the beauty and wellness sector from Bengaluru, has a son from a previous marriage.

The ceremony was also attended by politician Raj Thackeray and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.