Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan Wednesday unveiled the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Wednesday took to Twitter to share the film’s logo. The short clip has music composer Pritam’s soundtrack. It shows a feather flying in the sky.

He captioned the video: “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”

The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release Christmas 2020.