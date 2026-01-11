Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Saturday praised the contribution of the global Indian medical diaspora to modern healthcare during the inauguration of the 19th Annual Global Summit of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), hosted by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

Being held for the first time in Odisha, the three-day global healthcare summit, which concludes Sunday, has drawn senior physicians, academicians and healthcare leaders from India and abroad, participating in academic, clinical and community outreach engagements. In his message to the summit virtually, the Union health minister said the conference had been designed as an important platform for advancing international medical collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“Physicians of Indian origin had shaped modern healthcare in the United States while also creating a profound and lasting global impact through compassion, discipline and professional excellence,” he said.

KIIT, KISS & KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta described it as a proud moment for Odisha to host the global congregation of doctors. Addressing the gathering, he said AAPI represented over one lakh physicians of Indian origin practising in the US and stood as a powerful symbol of global leadership and service to humanity.

He highlighted AAPI’s role as a vital bridge between India and the US through sustained academic collaboration, research, knowledge exchange and capacity building. AAPI president and AAPI GHS chairman Dr Amit Chakrabarty said AAPI was the second-largest medical organisation in the US and noted that about 110 delegates had registered for the summit, several of whom were visiting Odisha for the first time.

He said the choice of KIIT and KIMS as the venue was aimed at showcasing the institution’s world-class academic and healthcare ecosystem, while providing delegates an opportunity to experience Odisha’s rich culture and heritage. Addressing the summit, Odisha Physicians of America president Dr Atashu Nayak said the platform had brought together leading physicians to discuss modern medical practices, disease prevention, diabetes and metabolism.

He said while America was home to the diaspora, Odisha remained their motherland, adding that AAPI belonged collectively to its members. KIMS Dean and Principal Prof (Dr) R C Das, and KIIT (KIMS) Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof CBK Mohanty also addressed the delegates. KIMS DG Prof Ajit Kumar Mohanty proposed the vote of thanks.