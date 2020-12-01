Canberra: Top pacer Mitchell Starc’s patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India. However, skipper Aaron Finch threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner Tuesday. Aaron Finch asserted there is no need to panic just yet for Starc.

The left-arm seamer has an outstanding record with the new ball in white-ball cricket. However, he has been far from his best in the ongoing series against India. In the two ODIs, Starc has managed to claim just one wicket while giving away 147 runs in 18 overs. Australia won both the games.

“He (Starc) hasn’t been at his very best. You have to understand his standards are a lot higher than what you expect from other people. This is because he has been dominant over the last eight or nine years, especially in the white-ball formats. So he has not matched those standards,” Finch said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the third ODI.

“He’d love to be swinging the ball and getting it right early on. But the reality is when you’re defending big totals and playing against good players, they’re coming hard at you,” added Finch.

Star pacer Pat Cummins has been rested for the final ODI. Finch said there will be discussions on how to use Starc. “There’ll be conversations today about what we can do slightly different. Whether it’s a tactical thing or when we’re using him through the innings. We’ll chat about that today. But, definitely no panic stations here from my point of view,” Finch added.

Since the World Cup last year, Starc has endured a dip in form. The Australian quick has picked just 12 wickets while bleeding runs at an economy of 6.28 in 11 matches.

With star batsman David Warner ruled out of the final ODI and the series already in the bag, Finch hinted that the home side could experiment at the top.

“We haven’t picked a team yet, but we’ve got a few options. Whether we go Wadey (Matthew Wade) in the side or Marnus comes up and opens the batting, Alex Carey has done a lot of it in the past. But the middle-order has been functioning really well over the last little while,” Finch pointed out

“That’s the beauty of being two-nil up in the series. You can look to experiment if you want to do that or you can look to play the safe option,” Finch added.

Warner picked up a groin injury Sunday during the second ODI. He is out of the remainder of the limited-overs series while his participation in the four Tests is also doubtful.

“He’s an all-time great in one-day and T20 cricket, I don’t think there’s many better players to have played the game. So any team he’s not a part of is going to be slightly weaker. But we’ve got guys that can step and really contribute heavily in that role,” Finch signed off.