Mumbai: Hindi film actor Aayush Sharma recently shared a glimpse of his new luxury car with his fans.

On Wednesday, the Loveyatri actor posted photos and a video showcasing his sleek black Maserati Grecale. In the images, Aayush is seen proudly posing next to his swanky new wheels. Not only did he show off the car’s striking exterior, but he also gave fans an exclusive look at the vehicle’s elegant interior and high-end features.

For the caption, Aayush wrote, “From Dreams to Driveways.” Reports suggest that the cost of his new car is a staggering Rs 1.7 crore. This new addition joins Aayush’s growing automotive collection, which already includes a Mercedes EQS Maybach (Rs 2.75 crore), a Jeep Rubicon, a Range Rover Sport, a Land Rover Defender, a Mini Cooper S, and a Range Rover Vogue.

On the personal front, Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, recently celebrated a decade of togetherness with his wife. He shared a series of romantic photos with Arpita along with a heartfelt anniversary message.

Aayush captioned the post, “Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness. If I could, I would have awarded you the highest honor for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary.” Aayush and Arpita tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor made his debut in 2018 with Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri, alongside Warina Hussain. Inspired by the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu, the romantic drama failed to make a mark at the box office.

He later played the role of a gangster in action drama in Antim: The Final Truth, which was adapted from the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film also featured Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta.