Sharjah: AB de Villiers (73 not out, 33b, 5×4, 6×6) showed once more the 360 degree player that he is as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a very commanding score of 194 for two in their IPL-13 game against Kolkata Knight Riders here Monday. After Aaron Finch (47, 37b, 4×4, 3×6) and Devdutt Padikkal (32, 23b, 4×4, 1×6) had given RCB a decent start, AB de Villiers took over to smash all the KKR bowlers around the park to register his second half century of the tournament.

ABD as he is popularly known was particularly severe on KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, hitting the bowler for two huge sixes, one of which went out to the road adjacent to the stadium. It was a welcome return to form for the South African who after a bright start was not among the runs for the last couple of games.

With RCB skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out, 28b, 1×4) playing second fiddle, De Villiers went on a rampage. He reached his half century in only 23 balls as RCB put on 83 runs in the last five overs. The worst to suffer was Andre Russel (1/51) who went for 37 runs in his last two overs.

Brief scores: RCB (AB de Villiers 73 n o, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 n o). KKR to bat. Match to continue.